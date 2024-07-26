Two injured after being chased by wild elephant in separate incidents in TN

KRISHNAGIRI: Two people suffered injuries when they fell after being chased by a wild elephant in separate incidents near Shoolagiri on Thursday. They have been admitted to the hospital.

According to sources, in the first incident, around 6.30 am, K Narasimman (50), a forest watcher in the Rayakottai forest range, was monitoring a lone tusker in Oddayanur village. He was accompanied by a forest guard on a two-wheeler.

The tusker started to chase them, during which, Narasimman fell from the two-wheeler and suffered injuries on his face and right leg. The other forest staff managed to drive away the tusker. Narasimman was admitted to the Government Krishnagiri Medical College Hospital (GKMCH).

Around 10.30 am, Mahendran (45), a TNEB line inspector, who went to Oddayanur village to cut a power connection, was also chased by the same tusker. He fell and injured on his right shoulder, He was also admitted to the GKMCH.

Assistant Conservator of Forest Raja Mariappan told TNIE that over 40 forest department staff have been deployed in Oddayanur village to drive the elephant to the nearby reserve forest. Hosur Forest Division wildlife warden K Karthikeyani is also on the spot. Krishnagiri Collector KM Sarayu met the two injured persons in the hospital.