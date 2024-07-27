AIADMK & BJP oppose posting of Jinnah as director of prosecution

CHENNAI: The AIADMK and BJP have opposed the appointment of Hasan Mohammed Jinnah, State Public Prosecutor, as the Director of Prosecution in charge. Both parties demanded that the DMK government should withdraw Jinnah’s appointment since appointing a person with political leanings to posts like Director of Prosecution is against convention.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, in a statement, said, “Usually, those who hold the position of Assistant Prosecutor are promoted to Director of Prosecution. But the DMK government, which boasts of opposing the three new criminal laws, conveniently used Section 20(2) (a) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita 2023 to appoint Jinnah as the Director of Prosecution in charge. Jinnah had contested as DMK candidate from Thousand Lights Assembly constituency. Besides, due to the appointment of Jinnah, the promotional aspects of senior officials in Directorate of Prosecution have been affected.”

BJP state president K Annamalai, in a post on X, alleged that only to appoint Jinnah to this post, the CM had kept the seat vacant for six months. “Despite having senior advocates, appointing Jinnah to this post is a misuse of office by the DMK government,” Annamalai said.