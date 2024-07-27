CM Stalin lays foundation for Rs 257cr TN House in Delhi

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday laid the foundation stone for the construction of new buildings at a cost of Rs 257 crore in Vaigai - Tamil Nadu House, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi, through video conference from the secretariat. The building design, vetted by IIT-M, can withstand seismic effects. This project consists of a VVIP block, guest house block and staff quarters block with a total plinth area of 3 lakh sq. ft

A release said on June 18, 2021, the CM held detailed deliberations for the redevelopment of Vaigai - Tamil Nadu House by demolishing all the existing structures, considering the reclassification of New Delhi as seismic zone-IV.

The proposed building will consist of a VVIP suite, suite rooms (39 nos.), deluxe rooms (60 nos), dormitories (9 nos. for 72 total bedding capacity), multi-purpose hall, dining halls (3 nos.) lounge, exhibition hall, VVIPs camp office, meeting rooms, fitness centre, business centre, library and other amenities. Ministers Duraimurugan and EV Velu, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena and senior officials, Resident Commissioner Ashish Chatterjee in New Delhi were present.