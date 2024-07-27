Madras HC: Caste tag in school names will stigmatise students, remove them

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday observed that the usage of the term ‘tribal’ and other caste indicators in the names of government schools is unwarranted as it would “stigmatise” the children studying there. Asking the state government to remove such appendages, a bench of Justice S M Subramaniam and Justice C Kumarappan directed the Chief Secretary to initiate appropriate action.

The bench made the observation while hearing a suo motu petition on uplifting the lives of the SC/ST residents of Kalvarayan Hills in Kallakurichi district in the wake of the recent hooch tragedy that claimed 66 lives.

Citing the status report submitted by the Advocate General (AG) in the case regarding the welfare schemes implemented in the region, the bench said that it noticed that the schools in the area operate under the name ‘government tribal residential school’. “Such usage of the word ‘tribal’ in the schools’ names undoubtedly would result in stigmatising the children studying there.

They will form an impression that they are studying in a ‘tribal school’ and not a school on a par with those elsewhere. Courts and the government should at no circumstance approve the stigmatisation of children. Wherever such names are used, to indicate a particular community or caste, they are to be removed and be renamed simply as a ‘government school’,” the bench observed.

It further said, “It is painful that even in the 21st century the government is allowing the usage of such words in naming schools, which are funded by and for the public. The state of Tamil Nadu, being a forerunner in social justice, cannot allow such stigmatic words to be added as prefixes or suffixes in the name of government schools or any government institution.”

The bench also expressed dissatisfaction with the AG’s status report and directed the amicus curiae K R Tamilmani to conduct an inspection of the area with senior officials and submit another report on the ground reality of the villages in Kalvarayan Hills. Hearing of the case was then adjourned to August 2.