PWD commences Rs 15-crore overhaul of Puducherry’s sewerage system

PUDUCHERRY: The Public Works Department (PWD) has launched a series of measures amounting to nearly Rs 15 crore to address issues related to the sewage system in the union territory.

A comprehensive survey aimed at identifying infrastructural damages is being carried out now to assess the condition of nearly 45 kilometres of sewer lines in the city. PWD Minister K Lakshminarayanan told TNIE the damaged pipes would be repaired and replaced, if necessary. The tender for the project was awarded to the National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC).

To address the inadequacies caused by urban growth, the department is constructing three collection wells -- one each near Gingee Salai market, Kurchikuppam sewerage pumping station, and the PWD's Public Health Division office.

A new pipeline has been laid to divert sewage from the Kurchikuppam pumping station to the Dubrayanpet sewerage treatment plant (STP). Additionally, a 15-MLD STP is being constructed at Dubrayanpet, supplementing the existing 17.5-MLD STP. This work is expected to be completed in three to four months. These measures aim to prevent sewer overflows from manholes.

Besides, the department is procuring two pieces of machinery for the mechanised cleaning of accumulated waste from sewer lines. The initiative is being tested out as a pilot project to complement the existing fleet of nine jet spray machines used to clear blockages, said the minister.

The new machinery is expected to mitigate the dangers posed by the concentration of Hydrogen Sulfide (H2S) gas and leakage, which had earlier resulted in fatalities. The Kanaganeri STP, which has been a source of concern following the deaths of three women in Reddiarpalayam, is getting upgrades based on the recommendations from IIT Roorkee. The plant is getting an H2S gas monitor and an odour control mechanism worth a total of Rs 2 crore. Tenders have been floated for the procurement and installation of these systems.

Further, the PWD has installed water seals at 150 houses in the affected area to prevent gas leakage, an effort that cost nearly Rs 1.5 crore.

The PWD minister said all the measures are expected to be completed by October.