Road trip reel lands Tamil Nadu youth, girl in trouble

TIRUPPUR: A 23-year-old youth and his female friend were fined Rs 13,000 by traffic police after investigation over their social media post about a road trip revealed they did not have licence.

On July 21, G Ramar of Periyayipalayam in Avinashi uploaded a video on Instagram of him riding a bike with his friend Preethi (21). In the video, neither is seen wearing helmet. Ramar sat on the fuel tank while Preethi rode it. "A person saw this on social media and shared it with the Tamil Nadu N Director General of Police. We conducted an investigation which revealed that the video was recorded on the Salem-Cochin National Highway at Palankarai near Avinashi," police said.

Avinashi Traffic Police secured Ramar and investigated him. Investigation revealed that both of them did not have driving licence. So they were fined Rs 5,000 each for riding without licence. In addition, both were fined Rs 1,000 each for not wearing helmet and fine of Rs 1,000 was imposed for rash driving.

R Sakthivel, Traffic Inspector of Avinashi, said, "We fined both of them on Wednesday. The bike was impounded and handed over to his family on Thursday. We advised Ramar not to ride a bike without licence. We have also received a letter from him."