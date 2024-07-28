Anbumani urges DMK government to hold caste census in Tamil Nadu

COIMBATORE: PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss insisted that the Tamil Nadu government should conduct a caste-wise survey as there is a possibility that the overall reservation of 69% in the state will be cancelled at any time.

Expressing fears that the reservation could be revoked as the Supreme Court has sought the views of states to re-examine the 50% cap on it, Anbumani said “The 69% reservation has a risk and if that happens the DMK government will fall that day.”.

“The Supreme Court will take up the case anytime. Even if there is protection in the Ninth Schedule, the decision will depend on the Supreme Court. The state is lying by not conducting a caste-wise census. The chief minister says he has no authority to conduct caste-wise census like other states.

The CM is reluctant to do this for political reasons. If they are concerned about social justice then a caste-wise survey should be conducted. Claiming that CM does not have authority about it is cowardice,” he questioned.

Anbumani said he DMK government has not yet implemented the election promise that after coming to power it would adopt monthly billing of electricity.

On the union budget, Anbumani said that the central government has budgeted Rs 48 lakh crore for the country as a whole, out of which Tamil Nadu has been allocated more funds than last year.