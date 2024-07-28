CM Stalin slams centre on duty cut after NITI boycott

What authority centre has to alter tax-levying systems of states: Stalin

In the Union Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said that the central government will “encourage” states to moderate stamp duty rates for all and “consider” further lowering duties for properties purchased by woman.

While her statement initially indicated that the centre may not make it mandatory for states to reduce the stamp duties, she followed it up by saying that “the reform will be made an essential component of urban development schemes,” hinting that states may be forced to do it, the CM pointed out.

It can be recalled that the state government, after more than 20 years, increased the stamp duty for several legal transactions through a gazette notification in May 2024.

The state’s pleas for disaster relief of Rs 37,000 crore and Rs 63,000 crore for Chennai Metro Rail’s second phase were not heeded to, the CM said.

Despite the announcement in the 2021 Union Budget that the metro project will be implemented through funds from union and state governments, the centre is now terming it a ‘state-sponsored project’. “If so, would they hand over the railway sector also to the state government,” Stalin asked.

“The only special project announced for TN in all these years is the AIIMS facility in Madurai, but we all know well what the situation is even after a decade,” he said. He alleged the centre had allocated over Rs 10,000 crore towards disaster relief to states ruled by NDA allies, but nothing for TN.

The “worst of it all” is the holding up of education funds via Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, and being “adamant” about releasing it only if the state agreed to implement the National Education Policy, he said.