Eight months on, Tiruchy corporation shelter for injured stray dogs remains a non-starter

TIRUCHY: The city corporation in December last year announced that they would establish a shelter for treating injured and infected stray dogs. The project was taken up in many council meetings since and senior officials also had said that the facility will include an incinerator to dispose of carcasses.

While the facility, said to be a first in the state, found mention in the corporation budget discussion by the mayor, councillors say there has been no update since.

Tiruchy currently has four animal birth control centres that perform sterilisation of dogs. "It is an impressive project. In many streets, dogs can be found with skin infections and even injuries.

If such animals are treated, it could prevent the spread of diseases like rabies to other dogs, including pets. The corporation should hence not drop the project," said S Manimaran, a resident of Anna Nagar.

Though there was talk among councillors about the dog shelter project, they did not raise it in the recent council meeting. "When the idea was proposed last year, officials claimed that it would have space to keep aggressive and even dogs infected with rabies.

Most of us are unaware of the current status of this facility, but we avoided raising this as there were several monsoon-related issues to be tabled for the corporation's immediate attention," a councillor said.

Meanwhile, a senior corporation official said, "We had selected an NGO to run the facility in Konakkarai, but they are yet to start operations. We have given them several warnings, and we expect them to start running the facility next month. We would consider other options, if this does not go through."