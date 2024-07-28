Madras HC faults revenue officials in cemetery case, says souls of dead would’ve suffered

CHENNAI: Slamming the revenue department for its ‘complete failure’ in resolving a dispute over a burial ground in a village in Krishnagiri district, the Madras High Court remarked that the departed souls would have also suffered due to the prolonged litigation.

The 59-year-long litigation over a piece of land used as a burial ground, has been necessitated because of the “complete failure” of the official machinery to keep the revenue records updated, the bench flayed. Pointing out that the petitioner has been “moving heaven to earth” at least for last seven years in the court, the bench ordered the state government to pay him Rs 1 lakh as costs and it can recover the costs from the salary of the DRO if the state desired or advised so.

“We find that the failure on the part of the Revenue authorities to implement the orders of the Settlement Tahsildar passed in the year 1965 have led to this long drawn litigation. We are sure that the souls of persons buried, therein, would have also suffered because of this prolonged litigation,” remarked a division bench of Justices R Subramanian and R Sakthivel recently while quashing the orders of a single judge and a DRO over the claims of the burial ground under encroachment.

The matter pertains to an appeal filed by S Seenivasa Rao challenging orders rejecting his claim for retrieval of the burial ground. The land was encroached upon, following which the DRO ordered it was not a burial ground on the basis of its location within 90 meters of dwelling place. The petition challenging DRO’s order was dismissed by a single judge.