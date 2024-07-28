Man gets three years in jail for forging documents to secure govt job in Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY: Chief Judicial Magistrate T Balamurugan has sentenced a man to three-year imprisonment for attempting to secure an Upper Division Clerk (UDC) job under the Puducherry government using forged certificates. The convict, E Prakash of Villianur, was also slapped with a fine of Rs 1,000 and need to serve an additional four weeks in jail if the fine is not paid.

The incident happened in 2015 when the Puducherry Department of Personnel Administration and Reforms (DP & AR) conducted an examination for the post of UDC in government departments.

Out of over 30,000 candidates, 503 passed provisionally. Prakash was among those provisionally selected. Summoned on November 14, 2015, for credential verification, Prakash, due to illness, submitted his documents through his brother. His degree certificate, allegedly from Dr CV Raman University in Chhattisgarh, was among the submitted documents.

The DP & AR, doubting the authenticity of Prakash’s certificate along with two other candidates’ certificates from the same university, requested verification from Dr CV Raman University.

The university confirmed that Prakash’s certificate was not issued by them, although the other two certificates were authentic.

Following this revelation, the then Under Secretary of DP and AR M Kannan filed a complaint with the Crime Branch, Crime Investigation Department (CB-CID).

A case was registered against Prakash under Sections 420 (cheating), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating), and 471 (using as genuine a forged document) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

An investigation revealed that Prakash had paid Rs 15,000 to obtain the fraudulent certificate through Murugan from Ariyur Bharati Nagar in Puducherry.