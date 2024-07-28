Mettur level crosses 100-ft mark

SALEM: Water level in Mettur dam has hit the 100-foot mark for the 71st time on Saturday morning since the inauguration of the reservoir in 1934. By 8pm Saturday, the water level went up to 103.7 feet, just 17 feet short of its full capacity of 120 feet. The dam has nearly 70 tmcft (thousand million cubic feet) of water against its full capacity of 93.47 tmcft. The dam last reached the 100-ft mark on June 11, 2023.

According to sources, the Kabini and Krishnaraja Sagar dams in Karnataka have reached their full capacity and the entire inflow into those dams is now being discharged into the Cauvery river, leading to substantial increase in water flow into the Mettur dam. Late on Saturday, the Central Water Commission issued an advisory to Mettur dam officials and downstream areas to take precautionary steps as the combined discharge of 1,45,000 cusecs of water from KRS and Kabini dams is expected to reach Mettur dam.

As of 8pm Saturday, the inflow was 1.23 lakh cusecs and the outflow was 1,000 cusecs, an official release from the Mettur authorities said. Mettur Dam plays a crucial role in fulfilling the irrigation and drinking water needs of the state. The rise in water level brings relief to farmers and residents of the delta region who primarily depend on the dam for their water needs.