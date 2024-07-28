Mettur level crosses 100-ft mark

SALEM: Water level in Mettur dam has hit the 100-foot mark for the 71st time on Saturday morning since the inauguration of the reservoir in 1934. By 8pm Saturday, the water level went up to 103.7 feet, just 17 feet short of its full capacity of 120 feet. The dam has nearly 70 tmcft (thousand million cubic feet) of water against its full capacity of 93.47 tmcft. The dam last reached the 100-ft mark on June 11, 2023.
According to sources, the Kabini and Krishnaraja Sagar dams in Karnataka have reached their full capacity and the entire inflow into those dams is now being discharged into the Cauvery river, leading to substantial increase in water flow into the Mettur dam. Late on Saturday, the Central Water Commission issued an advisory to Mettur dam officials and downstream areas to take precautionary steps as the combined discharge of 1,45,000 cusecs of water from KRS and Kabini dams is expected to reach Mettur dam.
As of 8pm Saturday, the inflow was 1.23 lakh cusecs and the outflow was 1,000 cusecs, an official release from the Mettur authorities said. Mettur Dam plays a crucial role in fulfilling the irrigation and drinking water needs of the state. The rise in water level brings relief to farmers and residents of the delta region who primarily depend on the dam for their water needs.
The current situation underscores the interconnected nature of regional waterbodies and the importance of coordinated water management between states. As the inflow continues, authorities are vigilant in managing the water level and ensuring the safety and optimal utilisation of the water resource. According to sources, the dam, which is expected to reach its full capacity in the coming week, may soon be opened.
Tiruchy Collector M Pradeep Kumar on Saturday issued flood alert to residents living on the banks of the Cauvery and Kollidam rivers. People have also been asked not to take bath or engage in fishing in the rivers.
PMK: Ensure seeds, loans for farmers
Chennai; As the Mettur dam nears its full storage capacity, the PMK has urged the state government to ensure the availability of seeds, fertilisers and crop loans for the delta farmers through cooperative societies for the upcoming samba season. PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss said, “Since the dam is likely to get full soon, the government should open it immediately. This will facilitate the preparation for samba cultivation in the Cauvery irrigation districts and help avoid a flood-like situation.”