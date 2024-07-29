AIADMK ward secretary killed in ‘retaliatory attack’

PUDUCHERRY: AIADMK ward secretary R Badmanaban (48) from Cuddalore was hacked to death by a gang near Puducherry border on Sunday morning. Police suspect that it was a retaliatory attack for another murder that took place in Cuddalore last year.

Bahour police said Badmanaban, who earned a living as a painter, hailed from Navaneetham Nagar in Thirupathiripuliyur in Cuddalore district. After watching a ‘Therukoothu’ performance at a temple festival near Bahour in Puducherry, Badmanaban was returning home along with Therukoothu artist Ranga (57) in the wee hours of Sunday, when a car hit their two-wheeler from behind.

“The incident occured at Irulansandhai village. Both Badmanaban and Ranga fell due to the collision impact. Some persons came out of the car and attacked the AIADMK ward secretary with a machete before fleeing. He sustained severe injuries to his head, hands, and neck, and succumbed on the spot,” a police source said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Narra Chaitanya, Superintendent of Police (SP) South R Bakthavatchalam, and Bahour Inspector P K Sajith rushed to the scene. The body was subsequently sent to Indira Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute in Kathirkamam for an autopsy. Meanwhile, forensic experts collected evidence from the crime scene. A sniffer dog was pressed into service but it stopped after moving a few metres from the spot.

Sources said one Baskar of Cuddalore was killed in a clash with Badmanaban and his supporters following a fight over dancing at a puberty function last year. Badmanaban and his supporters were arrested by Thirupathiripuliyur police in this regard and they were released on bail in November 2023. Police suspect Badmanaban’s murder was perpetrated to avenge Baskar’s killing.

“We are also investigating other angles and will identify the murderers soon,” a police official privy to the probe said. It is learnt that Badmanaban had sought an AIADMK ticket in the previous local body election for the Cuddalore Corporation Ward 25.