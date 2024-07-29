BJP man murdered in Sivaganga, police rule out political reasons

SIVAGANGA: A district functionary of the BJP’s cooperative wing was murdered by a gang near Sivaganga on Saturday night. Police identified the deceased as Selvakumar (52) of M Velankulam. He was returning home from Satharasankottai village on a two-wheeler when a gang intercepted him and hacked him to death before fleeing the spot.

Upon information, police reached the spot and shifted his body to Government Sivaganga Medical College Hospital for postmortem. Selvakumar’s relatives and BJP cadre led by the party’s district secretary Meipal Sakthi, staged a protest on Sunday morning seeking immediate arrest of the murderers. They dispersed after police announced that special teams had been formed to nab the perpetrators.

Meanwhile, a senior police official ruled out any political angle to the attack. The police suspect that the murder could have been a retaliatory attack to another murder in 2019.

Police have arrested five men in this connection — P Maruthupandi (20), M Arunkumar (20), P Vasanthakumar (25), U Sateeshwaram (21) and K Vishal (20). They allegedly killed Selvakumar as he had helped a gang murder a person called Buvaneshwaran in 2019.