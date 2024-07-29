Centre suppressing opposition: P Chidambaram

PUDUKKOTTAI: Hitting out at the union government for “trying to suppress the voices of opposition leaders”, Congress MP P Chidambaram on Sunday said, “They don’t want us to speak in Parliament or in NITI Aayog meetings.”

Addressing media persons after inaugurating a building at the Kothamangalam PHC constructed using Sivaganga MP Karti Chidambaram’s MPLADS funds, the former union finance minister said, “A chief minister spoke for just five minutes in the NITI Aayog meeting. If they want to speak for 10 more minutes, why can’t they be allowed to do so?”

Karti said the the centre’s allegations against the TN government are baseless. “They claim that the state government is not cooperating. We challenge them to provide evidence of any instance when the CM had not cooperated,” he said.