CM Stalin politicising budget to divert people’s attention, says BJP

MADURAI: The DMK is eyeing everything from an angle of vote bank politics, and the Chief Minister and his party cadre are politicising the Union Budget to divert people’s attention from the law and order situation in Tamil Nadu, said BJP’s national co-incharge for Tamil Nadu P Sudhakar Reddy.

Speaking to media persons at the Madurai Airport, Reddy said, “I condemn the chief minister for refusing to participate in the NITI Aayog meeting, as it is a constitutional body.

All chief ministers from the INDIA bloc, except Mamata Banerjee, have not attended the meeting. This boycott is unconstitutional and politically motivated. Non-participation by the chief minister can be termed as anti-Tamil and against the national interest.”

Furthering his attack against the DMK government, he said, “The primary purpose of the attack on the Budget is to divert people’s attention from corruption, anti-people policies and political murders. The chief minister should focus on the law and order in Tamil Nadu. False cases are being foisted against Hindu parties and BJP functionaries. Is this the Dravidian model?”