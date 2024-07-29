Hi to AI: Lalgudi farmer reaps big with modern technology

TIRUCHY: At a time when issues such as labour shortage and rising wages dominate agriculture, a farmer from Lalgudi in the district is setting an example navigating them all by embracing modern technology in farming. Armed with a college education in Botany and above it over 30 years of agricultural experience, V Venkatachalapathi has been mechanising farming operations in his ancestral land parcel of seven acres.

Central to his approach is the adoption of tray-based paddy nursery cultivation, a method that he says has significantly reduced seed usage compared to conventional techniques. Using a soilless proprietary mixture of coir pith and fertilisers, he grows high-quality seedlings within 15 to 17 days, cutting down the usual waiting period by half.

This innovation not only accelerates transplanting process but also minimises irrigation needs, enhancing overall water efficiency, says Venkatachalapathi. Venkatachalapathi's commitment is not confined to his own farm. Each season, he distributes tray-grown paddy seedlings to his neighbour farmers, promoting widespread adoption of the efficient method.

Mentioning mechanisation playing a “pivotal” role in his success, Venkatachalapathi said, “I employ advanced machinery such as laser land levelling equipment, nursery transplanters, weeders and harvesters to streamline operations and boost productivity. By making these machines accessible to my fellow farmers, I try to be an example for them."

Farmers who adopt his methods report a yield of 40 to 45 bags of paddy per acre. "While initial costs for tray-based nurseries are comparable to conventional approaches, the significant increase in yield underscores the economic viability of mechanisation," P Kumar, a farmer, said.

Stating that machinery not only enhances efficiency but also mitigates the risks associated with crop failure and low yield, Venkatachalapathi said, “The future of farming lies in embracing technology and modern techniques which will ensure prosperity for farming communities.”