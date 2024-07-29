Madurai man-missing case: HC bench orders notice to police officer

MADURAI: The Madurai police in a report filed before the Madurai Bench of the Madras HC on Friday in a man-missing case allegedly involving a police officer said the facts in the case could be ascertained only after securing the person. The court directed the Tallakulam inspector to serve notice to the officer concerned and posted the matter to August 1.
Kasthuri Kala, mother of M Krishnakumar (35), in a habeas corpus petition filed before a bench of Justices AD Jagadish Chandira and K Rajasekar said her son went missing from her house after the family had a dispute with their neighbour Vinothini, an ACP.
“The officer wanted to buy our house but we were not ready for it. We installed a CCTV in the house out of fear but the officer’s sister Amutha claimed that the CCTV was focusing on their house and lodged a police complaint. My son was called for inquiry on July 12, and he was upset. He left the house on July 13 and did not return,” the woman said in her petition.
Based on the petition, the court ordered an inquiry to be conducted by DCP North, Madhukumari, and the report was filed before the court on Friday.
Additional Public Prosecutor said the petitioner has made allegations against Vinothini. Based on the complaint, the petitioner’s son was summoned for inquiry on July 12 to the Tallakulam station and a written statement was obtained in which he made no averments against the ACP.
Subsequently, based on the complaint filed by Amutha, a case was registered. During inquiry, it was found that on July 13 at 10.31 pm, the missing person switched off his phone and his last tower location was Mattuthavani Bus Stand.
“Police tried to inquire with his wife but she refused to divulge information. The enquiry officer contacted the man’s workplace in Coimbatore, and learned that he had sought leave from July 15 to 19 via email on July 13. Subsequently, a phone call was also received from a mobile number to his wife on July 19 requesting for extension of the missing person’s leave due to medical reasons. The family of the missing person falsely mentioned his working place as Bengaluru,” the APP said.