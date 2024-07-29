Madurai man-missing case: HC bench orders notice to police officer

MADURAI: The Madurai police in a report filed before the Madurai Bench of the Madras HC on Friday in a man-missing case allegedly involving a police officer said the facts in the case could be ascertained only after securing the person. The court directed the Tallakulam inspector to serve notice to the officer concerned and posted the matter to August 1.

Kasthuri Kala, mother of M Krishnakumar (35), in a habeas corpus petition filed before a bench of Justices AD Jagadish Chandira and K Rajasekar said her son went missing from her house after the family had a dispute with their neighbour Vinothini, an ACP.

“The officer wanted to buy our house but we were not ready for it. We installed a CCTV in the house out of fear but the officer’s sister Amutha claimed that the CCTV was focusing on their house and lodged a police complaint. My son was called for inquiry on July 12, and he was upset. He left the house on July 13 and did not return,” the woman said in her petition.

Based on the petition, the court ordered an inquiry to be conducted by DCP North, Madhukumari, and the report was filed before the court on Friday.