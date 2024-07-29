Mettur dam just 11ft shy of full level; 12K cusecs released

CHENNAI: The Mettur dam was opened for irrigation on Sunday after the water level in the dam went up to 109 feet (full level 120ft) due to increase in inflow from Karnataka.

Continuous rainfall in the Cauvery catchment areas in the neighbouring state has contributed to significant spike in water inflow over the past one week. Initially, 12,000 cusecs is being released from the dam and depending on inflow, the quantum of water released will be increased, sources said.

The dam could not be opened on the customary date of June 12 as the storage level was low due to Karnataka’s refusal to release Cauvery water as per the monthly schedule stipulated by the Supreme Court.

Following instructions from Chief Minister M K Stalin, Municipal Administration Minister K N Nehru opened the sluice gates of the dam in the presence of District Collector R Brinda Devi, Salem MP T M Selvaganapathy and senior officials. Minister Nehru and others offered flowers to the flowing water.

The decision to open the dam was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister M K Stalin at the secretariat in which Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan, collectors of delta districts, and senior officials took part.

An official release said the inflow into the Mettur dam has been increasing since July 17 and the storage level stands at 109.20ft (77.30 tmcft). The four dams across the Cauvery in Karnataka are overflowing and a surplus water of 1.48 lakh cusecs is being received by Tamil Nadu.