Opposition slams DMK government, EPS says 595 murders so far this year

THOOTHUKUDI/CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and state BJP president K Annamalai on Sunday condemned the murder of their party functionaries in Cuddalore and Sivaganga districts respectively, and urged the state government to bring to book those involved in the killings at the earliest.

In a statement, Palaniswami said that Badmanaban, a councillor from Navaneetham Nagar in Cuddalore was hacked to death by unidentified persons. The government should bring to book all those involved in Badmanaban’s murder,” he added.

Palaniswami also visited former minister and MLA Kadambur Raju’s house at K Chidambarapuram near Kadambur and condoled the death of the latter’s father.

Speaking to media persons at the Thoothukudi airport on Sunday, Palaniswami said the law and order situation has collapsed in Tamil Nadu. “A total of 595 murders have occurred in the state this year. The state must control the situation by providing full freedom to the police.

One of the reasons for the increase in murders can be attributed to the rise in drug consumption. Stringent measures should be taken to prevent drugs from entering the state. The actual accused were not arrested in Tirunelveli Congress president Jeyakumar’s death case and BSP state president Armstrong’s murder case”

Further, he said that the AIADMK would not forge an alliance with the BJP for the 2026 Assembly election.

Condemning the death of Selvakumar, a BJP functionary in Sivaganga district who was allegedly hacked to death by anti-social elements on Saturday night, Annamalai said, “After the DMK came to power, anti-social elements have no fear of the police or the government. Since the chief minister is unable to maintain law and order, he must do a soul searching as to whether he has the moral authority to continue in his role,” Annamalai added.