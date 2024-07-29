Three arrested in Erode for brewing illicit liquor

ERODE: The police arrested three people who were brewing illicit liquor near Injampalli in Erode district on Sunday. Ten litres of hooch was seized from them. The persons arrested are Karthikeyan, 40, Kumar, 34, Karthik, 24, of Konnampalayam in Injampalli.

They claimed the hooch was brewed for use during the festival at the village temple. “We are taking steps to eradicate the brewing of illicit liquor across Erode district. On Sunday, based on secret information, a team of the Prohibition Enforcement Wing of Erode engaged in surveillance and investigation in the Injampalli area. It was confirmed that illicit liquor was being brewed in a house in Konnampalayam area,” police said.

“A team of PEW held a raid at the house and secured the trio, including Karthikeyan, who had brewed the liquor. In all 10 l illicit liquor, 35 l ‘ooral’ (fermenting agent), stove and plastic tanks were also seized from the house. The trio were arrested on Sunday afternoon,” police added.

“Karthikeyan is the mastermind. Kumar is his relative and Karthik is his friend. The probe revealed that they had brewed illicit liquor to offer to deities and their relatives during next week’s festival at Karuppanna Swamy temple in Konnampalayam,” a police officer said.

“It is the festival season in village temples during the month of Aadi. Every year during the festival they bought illicit liquor to offer to the gods. This time they brewed it. There are no previous cases against them,” he added.