TN youth hacked to death by girl’s brothers over inter-religious love

DHARMAPURI: In a dispute over the relationship between two youngsters of different religions, four people, including two brothers of the woman, hacked the 25-year-old man to death in front of his workplace near Elakkiyampatti on Friday evening. The Dharmapuri B1 police arrested all four suspects on Sunday.

According to police, J Mohammed Asif had been in a relationship with a 25-year-old woman from Omalur. The woman’s family rejected the marriage proposal from Asif’s family about eight months ago. But the two continued their relationship, and this led to the woman’s family threatening Asif on multiple occasions.

According to sources, on Friday evening, while Asif was on duty at the hotel he was employed at, the woman’s two brothers — Janaranjan (27) and Janaamsapriya (27) — along with two of their friends from Nallampalli — Goutham (28) and Pirithivalavam (24) — confronted Asif, stabbed him and hit him on the head with an iron rod before fleeing the scene.

Asif’s colleagues attempted to stop the accused, but they managed to escape in a car. Asif was immediately sent to the Dharmapuri Medical College Hospital where he was declared dead, sources added.

Following the incident, upon orders from SP N Stephen Jesupadham, four special teams were formed under DSP A Sivaraman and investigation began. Police identified the accused based on CCTV footage recovered from the hotel premises.