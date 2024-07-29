Why case not registered despite order, Madras HC asks IG

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court directed the inspector-general of police (south zone) to file a report, explaining the reason behind not registering a case despite it being referred to by the judicial magistrate of Melur in 2023.

Justice B Pugalendhi, while hearing a petition filed by an advocate, K Sugumaran, directed the police department to register a case based on the order of the judicial magistrate of Melur.

The petitioner said three boys stole articles from his wife’s shop and were caught red-handed on August 10, 2022. The incident was informed to the police but one Saravanan interfered and fled with the boys, who were students at his tuition centre.

Subsequently, the petitioner lodged a complaint at the Melur police station but Deputy Superintendent of Police Ravikumar allegedly assaulted him, as one of the boys was related to him. Consequently, the petitioner lodged another complaint on August 19, 2022, but no case was registered again. Hence, he approached the judicial magistrate, who referred the complaint to the respondent police on July 27, 2023.

The court said it had already directed the police to file a counter affidavit as per the averments made in the petition but no report has been filed yet. When a complaint lodged by an advocate is viewed in this manner, the treatment a common citizen would receive is questionable, the court said, adding that the petitioner had also produced a report obtained through Right to Information (RTI) petition.

The report was filed based on an enquiry conducted by the ASP, in which the DSP assaulting the petitioner is mentioned. The court said that it is of the view that the station house officer (SHO) of Melur police station had not initiated any action as per the reference made by the magistrate and failed to discharge his duty.