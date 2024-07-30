Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi to hold talks with protesting teachers on July 30

THANJAVUR/CHENNAI: Members of Tamil Nadu Elementary Teachers Organisations-Joint Action Committee (TETO-JAC) staged protests across the state on Monday demanding the school education department to cancel G.O. 243, designating the state as a unit of consideration for seniority in transfers and promotions for elementary teachers.

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi has said that the principal secretary of the school education department will hold talks with the protesters on Tuesday.

Talking to reporters at Thanjavur, Poyyamozhi said teachers have been protesting with a charter of 13 demands for which talks were held with the government and efforts are on to fulfil six of them.

The minister said that based on inputs from the principal secretary, the government will consider demands that might have financial consequences.

Holiday was declared for elementary schools in a few districts due to the protests.