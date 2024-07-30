Coimbatore Book Festival concludes on a high note

COIMBATORE: The eighth edition of the annual Coimbatore Book Festival organised by the Coimbatore district administration and the Coimbatore District Small Scale Industries Association (CODISSIA) ended on Sunday. The 10-day event brought publishers from across the country to showcase lakhs of titles across a variety of genres.

Compared to last year, the number of visitors significantly increased this year, and children's literature, fiction, nonfiction, and general novels recorded good sales, said the organisers.

The festival was conducted in collaboration with the district library department under the guidance of the district administration and the CODISSIA. With 285 stalls, publishers from various states participated and offered a diverse range of books for all age groups.

Along with the book sale, the organisers arranged several programmes like literary competitions for students, award ceremonies for young authors and lifetime achievers, Arivukeni events, poetry recitals, workshops for young writers, musical performances of Sangam Tamil songs, speech competitions, storytelling sessions, theatre performances, feature discussions, environment seminar and debates during the ten days making it a comprehensive celebration of literature and culture.

As many as 285 stalls were set up and 75,000 people visited the book festival. It is huge when comparing the footfall of the book festival held in 2023 as it records 67,500 visitors. Apart from the common public, 17,000 school students from 224 schools, including 71 government schools attended this festival. Similarly, 5,000 students from 62 colleges visited the book festival, according to the report given by the CODISSIA.

M Karthikeyan, president of CODISSIA, said that as many as 170 publishers participated in the 2024 book festival and opened their stalls. "We aimed to cross the 2023 sales by fixing it as a benchmark and the sales crossed Rs 3 crore in 2024. A few categories like children, fiction, non-fiction and general novels recorded high sales in this book festival," he said.