Consider plea to lift ban on toddy tapping, Madras High Court tells TN government

CHENNAI: The first bench of Madras High Court consisting of Acting Chief Justice D Krishnakumar and Justice K Kumaresh Babu on Monday asked the government to consider a representation submitted by activist S Muralidharan seeking to lift the ban on toddy tapping in the state.

The direction was given on a PIL petition filed by Muralidharan praying for orders to allow sale of liquor in supermarkets, act against irregularities in the retail of sale of liquor in Tasmac outlets and remove the ban on toddy.

Referring to irregularities alleged in the petition, the bench directed the government to file a detailed report on the issue. It may be noted that the court had asked the state government, during the previous hearing, whether it could reconsider the ban imposed on toddy tapping by taking into account the health benefits of toddy consumption as stated in the petition.