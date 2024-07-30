Curbs mooted on Chennai airport staff to plug loopholes

CHENNAI: A detailed inspection by Customs and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials has found several loopholes, which resulted in unchecked smuggling of gold by a nexus of transit passengers and airport contract staff at the Chennai international airport, right under the nose of central government agencies, multiple sources said.

Multiple agencies including Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and Airports Authority of India (AAI) met recently to review these issues and thrash out solutions with Customs officials, sources in these agencies said.

This comes in the backdrop of Customs cracking a case where 267 kg gold was smuggled by an international syndicate involving Sri Lankan transit passengers and the owner and employees of gift shop ‘Airhub’ in the security hold area of the international terminal.

The inspection has found parties of questionable credibility with no prior experience in working at airports setting shop inside Chennai airport without proper contract agreements or background checks. This is made possible by a loophole which demands that only the master concessionaire needs a security clearance, while the sublet shops don’t need to get one. With Customs not getting access to CCTV footage, smuggling through staff of these shops has found to be occurring unabated, sources said.

The inspection also highlighted that around 2,500 airport contract staff working in shops, airlines, etc use BCAS issued passes and enjoy unmitigated freedom to enter and exit any gate across all areas of the airport, including the domestic terminal where customs presence is thin, sources said. There have been cases where smuggled gold was also found to be sent out even through food and fuel trucks as the gates through which they enter and exit aren’t properly checked.