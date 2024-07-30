Madras High Court issues notice to union, Tamil Nadu govt for CAT in Madurai

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court issued notices to the union and state government on a plea seeking the establishment of a regular or circuit bench of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) in Madurai.

A division bench of Justices R Suresh Kumar and G Arul Murugan was hearing a petition filed by R Venkatesan, general secretary of the Bar Association of the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court. The Madurai Bench is rendering justice for 14 districts, and the state consumer commission has established its bench in Madurai, the petitioner stated.

The petitioner also submitted that in 2011, a petition had been filed seeking a regular/circuit bench of the CAT, under Article 323 A of the Constitution, in the Madurai Bench. The court had ordered the union government and the chairman of the CAT to take note of the petition and pass an order, before disposing of the petition. Subsequently, the authorities decided to establish the circuit bench of the tribunal, and the vice chairman of the CAT issued a notification in this regard in 2012.

However, this notification was later challenged before the Principal Bench of the Madras High Court and an interim stay was obtained. Following this, the bar association sought for it to be impleaded as a respondent and filed a vacate stay petition.

Noting that posts available in the principal seat of the tribunal itself were vacant, the Principal Bench disposed of the petition, adding there was no question of constituting a circuit bench in Madurai.

Venkatesan submitted that the association filed a representation again, seeking to establish a circuit bench in Madurai but the same was not considered. The union government must fill up vacancies in CAT, Chennai Bench, and in the interest of the southern districts, the circuit bench in Madurai is inevitable, the petitioner submitted.