Madras High Court to pass order in MLAs gutka case on July 31

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court’s division bench of Justices SM Subramaniam and C Kumarappan on Monday announced that judgement in the appeals filed against 18 DMK MLAs, including CM MK Stalin, for bringing gutka sachets into the Assembly in 2017 as part of a protest, would be pronounced on Wednesday.

After senior counsel NR Elango, representing the DMK MLAs, completed his arguments, the bench reserved the orders for Wednesday. The appeals were filed by the Assembly Secretary challenging the orders of the high court quashing the privileges notices issued to the DMK members.

After a change of government, the secretary initially moved the court for withdrawing the appeals. However, after the court questioned the rationale, he submitted that the appeals had become infructuous with the dissolution of the previous Assembly.

Elango said the bills, motions and other proceedings pending with the previous Assembly had gone with it.

Neither the new Speaker nor the new Assembly or the privileges committee constituted afresh is empowered to deal with the previous Assembly’s proceedings, he submitted. He also noted that possession of gutka was not prohibited then but only storage of it was prohibited.

However, the bench noted that the arguments and submissions made already indicated the legal course for remitting the matter back to the Speaker since court could not interfere with the proceedings of the House.

“We cannot adjudicate with the proceedings of the House because every action of the House may be brought before the court for judicial review,” it said, adding the principle of separation of powers must be taken into account while hearing such matters.