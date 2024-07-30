Murders due to enmity, Tamil Nadu government is not responsible, says S Regupathy

CHENNAI: Responding to allegations of AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and a few opposition leaders on the law and order issues in Tamil Nadu, Law Minister S Regupathy on Monday asserted that the recent murders that took place in some parts of the state were due to previous enmity and the government cannot be held responsible for them. Contrary to these crimes, violent incidents like the Thoothukudi firing, Kodanadu heist and murders, took place during the AIADMK regime and were connected to the then government, he alleged.

Answering queries from reporters at the secretariat, Regupathy said, “On July 26, 27 and 28, there were five murders, and one took place in Puducherry. But Palaniswami added that too in Tamil Nadu’s account.”

When the minister said the population of the state, which stood at four crore a few decades ago has now doubled, reporters asked him whether he was contending that the increase in population was the reason for the rise in crimes. The minister denied and said, “We can’t expect that what happened when the population stood at four crore should happen when the population increased to eight crore.”

Regupathy said the police department has been inquiring about previous enmities among rowdy elements to prevent them from committing crimes. “Tamil Nadu remains a haven of peace since the state government is maintaining law and order efficiently. Only because of this, industrialists are coming to Tamil Nadu to make investments. However, Palaniswami dreams that this situation will change and the state will go backwards. This will never come true.”