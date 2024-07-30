Puducherry fishermen urge government to raise reservation to 10 per cent

PUDUCHERRY: The Federation of All Fishermen Association of Puducherry has urged government to raise the reservation quota for fishermen (EBC) from the existing 2% to 10%.

In a memorandum submitted to Chief Minister N Rangasamy by a delegation led by federation president Saravanan Poobalan and general secretary A Kanagasabai emphasised the need for a revised quota.

The memorandum pointed out that in 2008, the cabinet led by V Vaithilingam set a low 2% quota due to inadequate statistics. The cabinet promised to correct this after conducting a proper census, but no census has been conducted since then. Despite changes in government, the quota has remained unchanged.

Claiming that fishing community constitutes 12% of Puducherry's population, the federation said that with 1.75 lakh members out of a total population of 15 lakh is demanding a fairer representation.

The memorandum compares the 2% reservation to the 10% reservation given to economically weaker sections (EWS) of developed communities, and the 18% reservation for Adi Dravida people. They further stressed that despite various protests and rallies, the government has not responded to their demands