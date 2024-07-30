Tamil Nadu saw 3,380 incidents of forest fire last summer, highest in 4 years

CHENNAI: The state has witnessed a whopping 3,380 incidents of forest fire this year, the highest in the last four years. However, there is no estimate available on how much of the forest area has been destroyed.

The number of incidents of fire ravaging the state’s forests has been on a constant rise. The data tabled in the Lok Sabha by junior environment minister Kirti Vardhan Singh, in a reply to a query, shows there has been a sharp rise compared to previous years. The numbers were calculated from November to June year on year. In 2021-22, the state recorded 1,035 incidents of forest fire and the following year the number nearly doubled, clocking 1,998 fires. This summer it went up to 3,380.

Among all the states, Uttarakhand saw the highest number of forest fires. The hilly state recorded 21,033 forest fires followed by Odisha - 20,973, Chhattisgarh - 18,950, Andhra Pradesh - 18,174, Madhya Pradesh - 15,878 and Telangana - 13,479. The neighboring Karnataka and Kerala have witnessed 5,500 and 1,110 incidents respectively.

Despite severe drought conditions due to failure of monsoon in Karnataka, the state was able to reduce the forest fires from 13,074 last year to 5,500 this summer.

The ministry said overall in the forest fire season (November 2023 to June 2024), the total number of forest fires detected by the Forest Survey of India was 2,03,544 in the country. “No estimation of loss of forest and wildlife due to the fire in the country has been made by the ministry,” the reply said.