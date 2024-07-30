Tamil Nadu: VCK plans to increase party units

CHENNAI: IN a bid to strengthen the party from the grassroots level, the VCK has decided to divide its party units and appoint secretaries for every assembly constituency and poll booth. The party also has plans to organise a statewide padayatra to nurture communal harmony.

VCK district secretaries said that during an online meeting of the party’s district secretaries on July 19, party president Thol Thirumavalavan proposed the idea of expanding the district units to 234 from the existing 144 with a secretary for each district unit. The party may initiate the process after convening a conference at Kallakurichi in September.

The party has planned to appoint a secretary and functionaries for every polling booth and another booth head for a union, which will comprise 25-30 poll booths. The new system will replace the existing system of ward-level functionaries. Posts like ward secretary, block secretary, union secretary, and town secretary will be abolished and all postings will henceforth be along the booth, union of booths, and assembly segments to make the organisational set-up in alignment with the electoral system.

Commenting on the restructuring plan, the party’s deputy general secretary, Aadhav Arjuna told TNIE, “After working for the society for decades, VCK has achieved the status of a state-recognised party. We now need to strengthen it further, from the grassroots level.”

He added that the party has already appointed booth committee members for nearly 17,000 booths in northern Tamil Nadu.

Many district secretaries confirmed that the party has provided 10% quota each for people under 50 years, women, non-Dalits, and minorities in appointments of district secretaries. This policy will continue in the proposed restructuring.