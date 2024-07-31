12-year-old girl dies after mom beats her for ‘stealing money’ near Pochampalli in TN

KRISHNAGIRI: A 34-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly killing her daughter near Pochampalli on Monday night.

Police said Satya, a resident of Mahadevagollahalli had returned to her native last year after she had a dispute with her husband along with her 12-year-old daughter Saranya. A few days ago, some of their neighbours complained to Sathya that Saranya had allegedly stolen money from their house.

Irked by this, Sathya allegedly beat Saranya who hit her head on the wall and was severely injured. Sathya rushed the child to Pochampalli Government Hospital and stated that the injury was caused as the child fell from the cot. However, hospital authorities referred her to Dharmapuri Government Medical College Hospital where she died on Sunday.

As the hospital authorities informed Pochampallai police, during their inquiry, it was found that Sathya killed her daughter unintentionally due to the theft allegations. Later, a case under the 105 BNS Act (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) was registered against Sathya, and she was arrested.