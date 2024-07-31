Cash-strapped Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation waives off Rs 1 crore dues

COIMBATORE: Even though the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) is under financial stress, it has decided to waive off ` one crore dues by Tiruvannamalai municipality for the 20 mobile toilets it had purchased during the Karthigai Deepam festival in 2012. The CCMC council recently passed a resolution waiving off the debt.

Several lakhs of devotees converge on Tiruvannamalai on Karthigai Deepam day to witness the huge oil lamp that is lit atop the mountain. As part of arrangements for devotees, the Tiruvannamalai municipality purchased 20 mobile toilets from CCMC in 2011-12.

The 20 toilets cost about Rs 1,07,12,000 and after a 10% depreciation, a total amount of Rs 96,40,000 was fixed as payment. Though over 10 years have passed, CCMC has not received any money from the Tiruvannamalai municipality. Sources said CCMC had sent several letters to the Tiruvannamalai municipality commissioner as well as Tiruvannamalai district collector to reimburse the money. But the letters went in vain.

Sources said the Tiruvannamalai municipality commissioner had written to the Directorate of Municipal Administration (DMA) requesting to provide the full amount that it owes to the CCMC under the government schemes. However, CCMC has yet to receive money either from the DMA or from Tiruvannamalai municipality.

On July 21, 2024, the Tiruvannamalai municipality commissioner sent a letter to the CCMC requesting it to waive off the dues citing financial crisis. The CCMC which itself is facing funds crunch, decided to waive off the debt.

The CCMC council gave its approval for a resolution in this regard without having a debate or even reading out the resolution subject in the council meeting that was held a few days ago. The decision has attracted criticism from AIADMK councillors.