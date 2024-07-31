Courier scam: Chennai cyber crime police arrests two in Kerala for cheating woman of Rs 3.6 lakh

CHENNAI: Two men were arrested in Kerala by the Chennai cyber crime police for allegedly swindling Rs 3.6 lakh from a woman through a courier scam. East Zone cyber crime police identified the arrested duo as Nithin Joseph (31) and A Ramees (31).

On May 6, the victim, G Indhu (51), received a call from an unknown number. The speaker, claiming to be a cybercrime investigation officer, said a parcel containing illegal substances had been booked using her Aadhaar card. In the guise of an investigation, he contacted her through a video call and demanded that she transfer all the cash in her bank account to them, so that they can verify if her money was used to book the parcel.

When she paid Rs 3.64 lakh to the bank account of the accused, the call got cut. She tried calling back, but the call did not go through. Upon realising that she had been scammed, she filed a police plaint. On Monday, the suspects were traced to Kerala and the police arrested them. They were brought to Chennai and sent to judicial custody.