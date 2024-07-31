Fix CCTV cams: IGP advises TN people in isolated areas

ERODE: Elderly people and those living in isolated places like farm lands should install CCTV cameras and alarms, Inspector General of Police (west zone) K Bhavaneeswari said on Tuesday.

Addressing media persons after chairing a review meeting of law and order situation in western districts, Bhavaneeswari said “Law and order is well maintained in Tamil Nadu. We categorize rowdies as A, A plus, B and C and monitor them regularly. Continuous surveillance is being done at all the borders and there is no naxal movement in the west zone.

“Recently, we arrested a gang of 11 people, including three from Kerala, who were involved in five murders for gain between 2020 and 2023 in Erode and Tiruppur districts. During interrogation, we learned that targeted houses in isolated areas, houses without CCTV cameras and houses where elderly people lived alone.

They escaped to other states after committing the crime. Based on the information, we held a survey, and identified 6,900 houses in the West zone that are vulverable. As a precaution, we have instructed the occupants to install CCTVs cameras and alarms. Mobile numbers of the night patrol teams have been given to them,” she added. Two DIG’s, Superintendent of Police from eight western districts participated in the meeting.