Madras HC remits breach of privilege case involving 18 DMK MLAs back to assembly

CHENNAI: Setting aside the single judge’s orders to quash the breach of privilege notices issued to 18 DMK MLAs of the previous Assembly, including present Chief Minister MK Stalin, for bringing Gutkha sachets into the Assembly as part of a protest in 2017, the Madras High Court on Wednesday remitted the matter back to the Speaker and the Privileges Committee for proceeding further on the matter.
The orders were passed by a division bench of Justices SM Subramaniam and C Kumarappan on the appeals filed by the Assembly Secretary and the then Privileges Committee challenging the single judge’s order quashing the notices.
It negated the arguments of senior counsel NR Elango, representing the DMK MLAs, that the privilege proceedings pending in an Assembly die with the dissolution of the respective Assembly.
“Issues such as breach of privileges cannot be washed away after dissolution of each and every Assembly. The Assembly and the Privileges Committee must deliberate on the issues relating to breach of privileges and arrive at the conclusions in the best interests of the Assembly representing the people,” the bench.
The bench set aside the single judge’s order quashing the breach of privilege notices issued to the MLAs and asked the respondent MLAs to submit their response to the notice to the committee.
“The Assembly Secretary, the Speaker and the Privileges Committee shall proceed on the show cause notices by following the due process under the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Rules and take a final decision,” the bench ordered.
“Any breach of privilege must be dealt with in accordance with the principles enshrined in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Rules and the Constitution,” the bench stressed, adding that the Floor of the House shall be used for raising the voice of the concerns of the people.
Saying that the privileges of the members shall be valued in the interest of the people who are supreme in a democracy, the bench noted that the “dignity and the sovereignty” of the House must be protected.
Pointing out the death of Ku Ka Selvam, one of the then MLAs, the court held that no further adjudication need to be taken on the notice issued to him.
It can be recalled that the show cause notices were issued initially to the then DMK MLAs, including Stalin, after they sneaked Gutkha sachets and displayed them in the House in 2017 to substantiate their charge that the contraband was easily available on the streets under the previous AIADMK rule.
Challenging the show cause notices, they approached the High Court which quashed the notices and directed fresh issuance of notice. Subsequently, notices were issued again and they were also quashed by the court in 2021. The Assembly Secretary and the Privileges Committee filed appeals against this order.
After change of government, the Assembly Secretary attempted to withdraw the appeal, but changed tack and maintained that the appeals have become infructuous as the incumbent committee cannot proceed with the breach of privilege proceedings initiated by the previous Assembly.