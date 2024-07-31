Madurai Kamaraj University College principal accuses colleague of using filthy language

MADURAI: Alleging that a male professor used unparliamentary words against another professor, a woman, during a meeting in his room, Madurai Kamaraj University College Principal (in charge) M Bhuvaneswaran lodged a complaint with the university’s convener committee on Tuesday.

In his complaint, Bhuvaneswaran said that during a meeting with department heads regarding the reopening of first year PG courses, English professor and admission committee member Mohan allegedly used unparliamentary words against Commerce professor Rani.

However, Rani denied the allegations. CCTV footage of the incident also surfaced on social media platforms.



Speaking to TNIE, Mohan said that recently Bhuvaneswaran issued a circular to the heads of those departments with admitted strength of 20 and above to start first year PG courses on July 5. Another professor, George, neglected the principal's circular and asked to start all first year PG courses uniformly, citing the director of collegiate education’s circular. George also submitted a letter to the Registrar M Ramakrishnan. Following this, Bhuvaneswaran convened the meeting on Tuesday.



"Rani, who had 19 students, asked whether she can start the course, and we asked her to proceed. Since I had only six students for M.A. English, she asked whether those with just six students can start the course. I took that personally and told her ‘we have already asked you to start the course. Why are you asking about my classes’. At this point, the principal left, stating that he is going to relieve himself from the post. Meanwhile, the other staff members pacified us and we apologised to each other,” Mohan said.



“Rani or I did not lodge any complaint, and we approached Bhuvaneswaran. However, he said he would not take the issue lightly, and said he would lodge a complaint with the convener committee,” Mohan added, and asked how the CCTV footage of the incident was leaked.



Speaking to TNIE, Rani refuted the charges made by M Bhuvaneswaran and said she is on good terms with Professor Mohan and it is an internal matter. When TNIE asked Bhuvaneswaran what kind of action has been taken against Mohan, he said the convener committee will take action.



On the condition of anonymity, a higher official from MKU said, “This is the third time Bhuvaneswaran is asking to be relieved from the principal post. Regular faculty members had lodged a complaint with the registrar, stating that the principal had taken Rs 83 lakh from the contributory pension scheme (CPS) funds of the regular staff, and used it to pay EPF of consolidated pay faculties and casual labourers, without informing the MKU finance committee.”

He stated that the principal was asked to correct his mistake before he was relieved from the post, and alleged that the principal was creating an issue as a diversion. An inquiry will be conducted, the official added.