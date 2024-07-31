Teenager among four killed in separate accidents in Tamil Nadu

COIMBATORE: Four people, including a 19-year-old youth, died in four separate road accidents in the district on Sunday.

A Jithin (35), a native of Ernakulam, Kerala died after a car in front of him suddenly took a right turn without using the indicator on the Salem-Kochi National Highway. This led Jithin to lose control of his bike and crash into the centre median. He sustained severe injuries in his head. He later died at the Madukkarai Government Hospital. The car driver has been booked by the Madukkarai police and an investigation is on.

In another incident, B Arumugam (23), a resident of Kanur Pudur in Tiruppur was killed when the bike he was riding pillion collided with another bike at Puthupalayam-Annur Road. The collision took place when the motorcycle in front took a sudden right turn without using the indicator. Arumugam was thrown onto the road, killing him on the spot. A case was registered by the Annur police and they are investigating the incident.

S Jaganathan (45), a resident of Molapalayam in Coimbatore died after the bike he was riding pillion was hit by a car that was hit by another car at Pachapalayam on Siruvani Road. The accident has been reported to the Perur Police for further investigation.

M Dhanushkumar (19), a resident of Thottipalayam in Coimbatore who was travelling on a bike was hit by a speeding car on the Sulur- Somanur road near Thottipalayam. The car driver, named Ganesh, was booked by Karumathampatti police, and further investigation is on.