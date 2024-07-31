Tamil Nadu

Three workers die while deepening well in Villupuram

Kannan and the earthmover operator, A Chinnapan (41) of Eraiyur village, were arrested on Tuesday morning.
An iron tub carrying the workers fell into the well as the rope snapped
An iron tub carrying the workers fell into the well as the rope snapped(Photo | Express)
Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Three workers died after an iron tub carrying them fell into a 100-foot deep well as the rope connecting the tub to an earthmover snapped, near Tiruvennailalur in Villupuram district on Monday night.

The workers had been engaged in deepening well for the past two weeks. The deceased have been identified as C Thanikachalam (52) of Periyakurukkai, K Hari Krishnan (43) of Naripalayam, and D Murugan (34) of Neivanai village in Kallakurichi district. The tragedy happened on the land belonging to one G Kannan (64) of Arunkurukkai village. The workers died on the spot, said police.

Relatives of the deceased staged a protest, stopping the police from taking the bodies for postmortem. They alleged that the illegal use of gelatin bombs to break the rocks led to the tragedy. Villupuram sub division Deputy Superintendent of Police S Suresh and other police officials assured the relatives of proper action following a detailed investigation. Later, the bodies were sent to Government Villupuram Medical College Hospital in Mundiyampakkam for autopsy and the Thiruvennailalur police filed a case.

Kannan and the earthmover operator, A Chinnapan (41) of Eraiyur village, were arrested on Tuesday morning.

Police sources added a case was filed under Section 289 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery) and Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and Section 5 of The Explosive Substances Act, 1908.

Further investigation is under way regarding the allegations raised by the family members of the deceased, added police sources.

earthmover
iron tub

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com