Three workers die while deepening well in Villupuram

VILLUPURAM: Three workers died after an iron tub carrying them fell into a 100-foot deep well as the rope connecting the tub to an earthmover snapped, near Tiruvennailalur in Villupuram district on Monday night.

The workers had been engaged in deepening well for the past two weeks. The deceased have been identified as C Thanikachalam (52) of Periyakurukkai, K Hari Krishnan (43) of Naripalayam, and D Murugan (34) of Neivanai village in Kallakurichi district. The tragedy happened on the land belonging to one G Kannan (64) of Arunkurukkai village. The workers died on the spot, said police.

Relatives of the deceased staged a protest, stopping the police from taking the bodies for postmortem. They alleged that the illegal use of gelatin bombs to break the rocks led to the tragedy. Villupuram sub division Deputy Superintendent of Police S Suresh and other police officials assured the relatives of proper action following a detailed investigation. Later, the bodies were sent to Government Villupuram Medical College Hospital in Mundiyampakkam for autopsy and the Thiruvennailalur police filed a case.