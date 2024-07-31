Tourists disappointed as ban continues in Courtallam

TENKASI/TIRUNELVELI: District administration restricted tourists from taking baths in Courtallam Main Falls, Five Falls and Old Courtallam Falls for the third consecutive day due to flash floods triggered by heavy rainfall in the Western Ghats on Tuesday.

Tourists were disappointed by the announcement, and some even thronged the private falls near Gundar Dam. However, the Tenkasi Revenue Divisional Officer Lavanya visited the falls and made authorities clear the crowd to avoid any untoward incidents. The shopkeepers in Courtallam suffered losses as the waterfalls were deserted.

As the Ramanathi Dam near Kadayam almost reached its maximum capacity, the district administration advised the public to keep away from water bodies connected to the dam. "About 100 cusecs of surplus water towards the dam will be released. Hence, the residents of Mela Kadayam, Keezha Kadayam, Ravanasamudram, Pottalputhur and Pappankulam and the tourists are advised to exercise caution," said Tenkasi Collector A K Kamal Kishore.

In Tirunelveli, the Kalakkad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve administration restricted tourists from visiting the Manjolai, Manimuthar and Agasthiyar waterfalls from July 31 to August 8, ahead of the Aadi Amavasai festival in Sorimuthu Ayyanar Temple. The vehicle safari has also been stopped temporarily. The Tirunelveli district administration said devotees can visit the temple from August 2. However, devotees, who attempted to travel to the temple in vans and trucks on Tuesday, were stopped by forest personnel at the Papanasam check post and sent back.