CM Stalin should talk to govt employees, address their grievances: Palaniswami

CHENNAI: Alleging that the DMK government has failed to address the grievances of government employees and teachers, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday urged Chief Minister MK Stalin to hold talks with employees unions and resolve their issues.

In a statement, Palaniswami said the recent ‘friction’ between the police department and the transport department was unnecessary. Immediately after the issue broke out, Stalin should have given appropriate advice to the top officials and set the matter right. Further, the government has made it mandatory to record the attendance of students in the Educational Management Information System (EMIS) and teachers have to spend a lot of time for this work.

Palaniswami said there are reports about functionaries of the ruling party intimidating police personnel and sand mafia assaulting revenue officials. For the first time, handloom department employees have approached the human rights commission complaining that they were subjected to human rights violations, Palaniswami claimed.

Doctors, nurses, teachers, transport employees, ration shop workers, Anganwadi and nutritious meal workers have protested seeking the fulfilment of electoral promises. Palaniswami referred to reports that even in the CM’s Special Cell, more than 25 vacancies are yet to be filled and due to this, the existing employees are shouldering additional burden.

Meanwhile, AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran said vacancies in the CM’s special cell has increased the workload of the existing employees. He said Stalin should come forward to fulfil his electoral promise of filling 3.5 lakh vacancies in the government immediately.