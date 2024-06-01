Corporate hospitals favoured in organ donation nod: Madras HC

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has observed that corporate hospitals in Tamil Nadu have been favoured by the health department’s authorisation committee for issuing approval for organ transplantation compared to non-corporate hospitals.

Justice G R Swaminathan made the remarks on Friday while passing orders on petitions filed by J Rajkumar, a railway employee, seeking a direction to give approval for organ donation from a non-relative donor to the petitioner, as forwarded by Muthu Hospital in Chennai.

“If approval is required from the department for a procedure, ‘A’ (corporate) hospital will see to it that while its applications are fast-tracked and given a green signal, the applications of ‘B’ (non-corporate) hospital are not fast-tracked and if possible rejected,” the HC said.

“This is the way of capitalism. This is the way businessmen behave. Competition is always cut-throat,” the judge said on Friday. “Medicare is a huge business,” the judge aid.

The authorisation committee has to approve transplants if the donor is not a near relative of the recipient to ensure that the donor is not exploited for monetary considerations.