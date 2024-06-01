Fake motivational speaker scams Kovai people in job mela; Three held

COIMBATORE: District police have arrested three people for allegedly cheating ten people of Rs 22.55 lakh by promising them government jobs. They had also cheated more than 40 people from Tiruppur, Karur, and Erode districts. Around 21 sovereigns of gold ornaments and property documents belonging to them were seized
The culprits were identified as K Sowmiya alias Saisha Shree (26), her husband D Krishnakumar (34), natives of Karur district, and their relative C Perumalsamy (69) from Somanur in Coimbatore district.
Sources said Sowmiya has allegedly cheated a lot of youngsters on the pretext of marrying them and helping them get government jobs. She has been facing several cases in Karur and was arrested by the Karur District Crime Branch police in 2022.
Police said the complainant, G Nagaraj’s (55) son Arun, a graduate working in a private firm had attended a job mela conducted by the suspects in Somanur a year ago. Perumalsamy who posed as a motivational speaker in the mela convinced the participants to get a government job through proper guidance and obtained all their certificate copies.
As Krishnakumar came across Arun’s certificate copy and knew him and his family personally, he assured them of getting a government job through influence. In turn, the suspect collected Rs 1.60 lakh from Naharaj. After receiving the amount, the suspects failed to respond to Nagaraj which made him suspicious.
Meanwhile, as they learned that Sowmiya was involved in similar cheating cases in Karur, they approached the district police superintendent seeking legal action against them.
A police officer said, “An investigation revealed that the trio had allegedly cheated around 40 people from Erode and Tiruppur of around Rs 70 lakh and it is expected that more complaints would be received against them in the coming days. They were booked under the IPC section 420 and were remanded to Coimbatore Central Prison. Further investigation is on.”
Suspect lured people
Sowmiya has cheated a lot of youngsters on the pretext of marrying them, helping them get government jobs. She has been facing several cases in Karur and was arrested in 2022.