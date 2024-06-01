Fake motivational speaker scams Kovai people in job mela; Three held

COIMBATORE: District police have arrested three people for allegedly cheating ten people of Rs 22.55 lakh by promising them government jobs. They had also cheated more than 40 people from Tiruppur, Karur, and Erode districts. Around 21 sovereigns of gold ornaments and property documents belonging to them were seized

The culprits were identified as K Sowmiya alias Saisha Shree (26), her husband D Krishnakumar (34), natives of Karur district, and their relative C Perumalsamy (69) from Somanur in Coimbatore district.

Sources said Sowmiya has allegedly cheated a lot of youngsters on the pretext of marrying them and helping them get government jobs. She has been facing several cases in Karur and was arrested by the Karur District Crime Branch police in 2022.

Police said the complainant, G Nagaraj’s (55) son Arun, a graduate working in a private firm had attended a job mela conducted by the suspects in Somanur a year ago. Perumalsamy who posed as a motivational speaker in the mela convinced the participants to get a government job through proper guidance and obtained all their certificate copies.