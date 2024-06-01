Man questions Mettupalayam councillor over irregular trash collection, assaulted

COIMBATORE: Mettupalayam municipality councillor, her husband, and son were booked for allegedly assaulting a man who raised questions regarding the sanitation work in their ward. The video of the incident is doing rounds on social media.

Kavitha (42), Indian National Congress member and councillor of ward 23, her husband Purusothaman (46), and their son Karthik (23) were booked.

Police said the complainant J Gowtham Chakravarthy (31) of Railway colony near Kattoor was residing at a rental house with his mother Prabhavathi.

On Thursday morning, when Kavitha along with her family was visiting the area, Chakravarthy questioned her on the lack of waste collection in the area which triggered a heated argument between them. When Prabhavathi intercepted, the three questioned her, and trying to prevent his mother from involving, Chakravarthy was allegedly assaulted. The video of the incident recorded by the locals was doing rounds on social media.

Sources said, “It was said that Chakravarthy had allegedly suffered an injury on his neck and was immediately taken to Mettupalayam Government Hospital where he was treated. He was later shifted to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital claiming that he had suffered a neck fracture. However, the medical examination confirmed that it was just a muscle cramp and continued the treatment.”

Meanwhile, the trio was treated at the Mettupalayam Government Hospital claiming that they were also assaulted by Chakravarthy. Based on a counter-complaint, Mettupalayam police booked another case against Chakravarthy and his mother on similar charges.