Not just Congress, Stalin too wants Rahul to be PM, says Elangovan

ERODE: Not just the Congress party, the DMK president and Chief Minister M K Stalin wants Rahul Gandhi to become the Prime Minister, said senior leader and Erode East MLA E V K S Elangovan.

Speaking in a press meeting here on Friday, Elangovan said, “We hope that people will throw Narendra Modi out. Congress wants Rahul to become the PM. Stalin also wants the same. However, leaders of the INDIA alliance will discuss the PM’s selection. They will decide on it after the results are out.”

Talking about Modi’s Kanyakumari visit, he said, “In the history of Indian elections, there has never been a worse election like the current one. The reason for this is that the Election Commission has become Prime Minister Modi’s servant. The last phase of polling will be held on June 1 and there are norms that one should not campaign in any way the day before polling.

Prime Minister Modi should be the primary person following the MCC. However, he is currently meditating in Kanyakumari violating the MCC. All media are broadcasting it. We do not know if this is fair. The PM is the reason for many MCC violations this election.”

Talking about BJP state president K Annamalai’s recent assertions that former chief minister J Jayalalithaa was an ardent Hindutva leader, Elangovan said Annamalai is talking about her without knowing political history.