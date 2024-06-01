PM’s visit might have impact on last phase of polls: Minister Duraimurugan

VELLORE: DMK is not concerned about PM Narendra Modi meditating in Kanniyakumari, but political analysts have expressed concern over this having an impact on the last phase of Lok Sabha election which is currently under way, DMK general secretary and Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan said.

Talking to reporters, Duraimurugan said, “During elections, you are not supposed to say or do things which might be connected to religion, but Modi’s action might have an indirect impact on the poll. His visit and meditation have also affected businesses of locals and led to unnecessary restrictions. There are a lot of issues, but Modi is a ‘demigod’ and he is not worried about several things.”

Talking about Modi’s remarks on Mahatma Gandhi, Duraimurugan said, “Despite being from Gujarat, where Sabarmati Ashram is located, Modi’s speech revealed a lack of understanding and respect for Gandhi’s legacy.”

On Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s comments on Tamil influence in Odisha, Duraimurugan said, “Historically, Odisha was part of the Chola empire. There is nothing wrong with a Tamil being influential in Odisha, just as many from north India have significant influence in Tamil Nadu.”

As regards TN’s water dispute with Karnataka and Kerala, Duraimurugan said, “Be it Mekedatu or Mullaiperiyar, the neighbouring states cannot lay even a brick on their own without the SC’s approval and Tamil Nadu’s consent. Despite political pressures, no one can bypass these legal stipulations.”