Stalin likely to attend INDIA bloc meeting via online mode

CHENNAI: CM MK Stalin is likely to attend online the meeting of the INDIA bloc which has been scheduled for Saturday in New Delhi. DMK’s Lok Sabha floor leader TR Baalu will attend the meeting in person. The meeting has been convened to discuss the next course of action after the results of the Lok Sabha elections are declared on June 4.

According to DMK sources, Baalu reached Delhi on Friday afternoon. The sources added Stalin had already requested the Congress to defer the meeting to June 2 to facilitate all CMs who are part of the INDIA bloc, including West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, attend the event. However, the Congress leadership expressed inability to defer the meeting due to other commitments and the interim bail of AAP leader and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal not getting extended.

Sources said the meeting might take crucial decisions from election of PM and formation of a common minimum programme in case the INDIA bloc wins seats to form a government at the centre.

100 substations commissioned in 3 yrs

Chennai: The state government led by CM MK Stalin has commissioned 54 new substations with a capacity of 10,779 MVA and 46 substations (each with a capacity of 33/11 kV) in the past three years, a release said.

Tangedco has energised 17,785 km of HT power lines and 31,705 km of LT power lines across the state. The release said former CM M Karunanidhi had provided free electricity connection to farmers in 1990. Continuing his legacy, Stalin provided 2 lakh free agricultural power connections since 2021.

The government also launched Minnagam, a centralised customer care centre on June 20, 2021. The facility has received 23,97,957 complaints and resolved 99.2% of them, the release said. The installed power generation capacity of Tangedco has been increased from 32,595 MW to 36,671 MW and the all-time maximum demand of 20,830 MW was recorded on May 2 this year without any issues.