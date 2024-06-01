Two seriously hurt as car driver loses control, rams bike in Tamil Nadu

VILLUPURAM: Two men were severely injured when a four-wheeler collided heads on with a bike in Gingee on Thursday.

S Kumar, of Maduravoyal was travelling from Tiruvannamalai to Chennai on Thursday evening, when he lost control of his vehicle and rammed Velmurugan’s bike which was coming from the opposite direction. Both of them sustained serious injuries.

The impact of the collision was such that Anandraj, who was sitting on the back seat of the car, was thrown out, but fortunately escaped with minor injuries. The victims were taken to Gingee Government Hospital, from where they were transferred to Government Villupuram Medical College and Hospital in Mundiyambakkam for further treatment.

Gingee Police have registered a case and further inquiry is underway. CCTV footage of the collision which is released is doing rounds in social media causing significant concern in the Gingee area.